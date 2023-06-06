A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Business owner abandons 'lawless' Dem-run city, calls out 'horrific' leadership

'We're fed up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2023 at 8:54pm
San Francisco, California (Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Lawlessness in San Francisco has prompted business owner and lifelong resident Tom Wong to abandon the city and flee for the suburbs in hope of escaping the chaos.

Wong told FOX Business' Ashley Webster on Monday that he no longer recognizes the city he grew up in and its downward spiral has left its youth hopeless and vengeful against locals and area establishments.

"I moved out to the suburbs because it's much safer," he explained during his appearance on "Varney & Co."

Read the full story ›

