DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Some business owners using fog machines to smoke out burglars

Theft increasing plaguing retail stores

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:59am
Some business owners are using fog machines to smoke out burglars (video screenshot)

(WCAX) – Some business owners in Chicago are turning to special fog machines that might smoke out thieves who break into their stores.

Theft has been a problem plaguing businesses in Chicago for years, but Mike Egel said he believes he has a solution. Egel is with DensityUSA, the company behind a fog machine being used to deter thieves. Their non-toxic, no grime fog technology is “successfully” being used across the world, he says, but it has just been rolled out in the U.S.

“So our line is warn, alert, repel, and the repel actually works,” Egel said.

Read the full story ›

