Businesses are fleeing San Francisco in droves

Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Businesses from retail stores to major corporations have left California in droves over the past few years amid rising crime and skyrocketing drug use, costing the city up to $200 million a year.

San Francisco has witnessed significant increases in crime over 2023, with a 10% rise in homicides, a 14.7% rise in robberies and a 5.4% rise in motor vehicle thefts per data from the city’s police department. That increase, which has translated into large-scale larceny at storefronts in the city, often without police intervention, has led to many businesses closing their establishments in the city altogether.

TRENDING: Famous author makes best argument against men using women's bathrooms in epic Twitter post

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On Thursday, telecommunications company AT&T announced that it would close its flagship store in the city’s Union Square shopping area, according the San Francisco Standard. While the company’s CEO did not explicitly cite crime as the reason for closure, AT&T’s departure makes it the 25th major company – joining other major retailers such as Whole Foods, the Cinemark Theatre, GAP, Nordstrom and Banana Republic, among others – to leave the shopping hub since 2020, which is known for retail crimes, according to the Standard.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Many businesses and business owners, however, have credited declining safety as the reason behind their exodus.

Is San Francisco in a "doom loop"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location,” said a spokesperson for Whole Foods.

“Due to ongoing organized retail crime, we have made the difficult decision to close five stores across San Francisco,” said Walgreens.

Equity… thieves in San Francisco are robbing the last few remaining stores before they close down. pic.twitter.com/fXetvNazhR — @amuse (@amuse) June 15, 2023

AT&T’s decision followed Monday’s announcement that the Westfield Shopping Center, a prominent mall in the city, would close after sales at the property fell by $157 million between 2019 and 2022, even as the company’s sales in California increased by 26% over that period, per CBS News. Occupancy levels at the mall also dropped to 55%, compared to 93% at U.S. malls nationally, as patronage declined amid crime levels.

“Everyone is [expletive] pissed. The mall has been in decline for a while now,” said a Cinemark employee to the California Globe. Speaking of the reasons for departure, a business consultant told the Globe that “[i]t could be crime, taxes, a bad lease, a mix.”

“[In San Francisco] we have lawlessness, we have youth without vision, without opportunity and they’re taking it out on the residents and the businesses…,” said Tom Wong, who owns a private security firm and recently relocated out of the city, to Fox Business.

Apart from its rising crime, San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the United States, with a cost of living that is 79% higher than the national average, per Bankrate, a fact often attributed to the presence of big technology companies in the city that leads to high inflation.

Companies have often pointed to the “safety of their employees” or “local business conditions” as the reason for their departure, while they are frequently the victims of mass thefts that have often been documented on social media, where many individuals run out of stores with large amounts of merchandise. In 2022, the city’s police department paid over $2.2 million in overtime to officers for enhanced patrols in the area, per the SF Chronicle.

Experts often point to the high cost of living in the city as pushing low-income workers into crime and homelessness, which has risen by 32% over the last decade, per the Heritage Foundation. Others cite progressive policies, such as unconditional cash stipends to the homeless and free housing programs, as exacerbating the crisis, per the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

“Compassion is killing people,” said London Breed, the Mayor of San Francisco at a public meeting in May regarding crime in the city, referring to the city’s left-wing policies to deal with drugs and homelessness. She added that there was a “humanitarian crisis on our streets.”

In 2020, Democratic then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced that he would not prosecute “quality of life crimes” such as prostitution, public urination and public camping as part of his left-wing campaign platform, instead preferring “pre-trial diversion” efforts that seek to mitigate criminal behavior without jail. He was removed from office in a recall campaign in 2022 after property crimes increased rapidly, with new District Attorney Brooke Jenkins promising to crack down on crime.

Additionally, San Francisco Police Department officers often do not respond to petty crimes such as larceny and theft, citing budget constraints and the sheer number of complaints they face, per a Chronicle report in August of last year. It also reported that small businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area have had to spend in excess of $20,000 on enhanced security measures, which sometimes cost more than the items stolen, making it uneconomical.

The confluence of issues led San Francisco to be ranked by WalletHub, a consumer research group, as one of the “worst-run” cities in the United States in 2022.

The exodus of business and its causes are costing the city, which is expected to face a $1.3 billion deficit in 2028 due to a decline in property tax revenue, which is costing the city up to $200 million per year, per the Chronicle, relying on data published by the city. San Francisco has also seen its population decline by 6.3% between 2020 and 2023, the largest decrease in California over this period, per the World Population Review.

“It just [isn’t] the same city it used to be. In the 80s and 90s, there was still something to it. People were proud of the city, and while there was crime and everything, it wasn’t that big of a worry. You could also walk down the sidewalks, as no tents were there,” said Frank Russo, a business owner and fourth-generation resident of the city who left the city, to the California Globe.

Breed and Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California who once served as mayor and is from the city, have been contacted with a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!