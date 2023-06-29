Cancer fund suggests doctors replace 'vagina' with trans-inclusive 'bonus hole'

(MRCTV) – A U.K.-based cancer fund now recommending doctors replace the word “vagina” with the term “bonus hole” to keep from offending trans persons who have a vagina but don’t identify as women. And no, this is a real story - about all-too-real insanity.

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, in partnership with the LGBT Foundation in Manchester, issued a glossary of potentially offensive terms and phrases and some “trans-inclusive” words with which to replace them. Included on the list is the phrase “bonus hole,” defined as “[a]n alternative word for the vagina.”

Which, ironically, only serves to point out that a vagina by any other name is still…well, a vagina. But perhaps the patient in question has a vagina but wishes they didn’t. In that case, doctors and medical staff should ask the person whether they’d prefer to use the word “vagina” or the genderless term “bonus hole” when getting checked for cervical cancer, a disease that affects the cervix, which only biological women have. Perhaps we should call it the “potentially tumor-riddled bonus organ.”

