Capsized 'tourist boat' which left 4 dead was full of secret agents

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) – The "tourist boat" full of individuals gathering to celebrate a "birthday" which capsized and killed four out of 23 people onboard in Italy's Lake Maggiore on Sunday was actually a meeting of Israeli and Italian intelligence agents, according to a report in the Italian media.

From Haaretz, "Report: Retired Mossad Agent Killed in Italy Boat Accident Identified as Erez Shimoni": "European media outlets, including Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica,' reported Tuesday that the Israeli killed in a deadly boating accident in northern Italy on Sunday was former Mossad official Erez Shimoni, 54.

"The Israeli military censor originally barred media in the country from reporting the name of the fatality, but lifted the embargo at midnight."

