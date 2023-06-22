CDC chief KNEW COVID vaccine didn't work while pushing shots

A newly unearthed email by former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky reveals that she, former NIH Director Francis Collins and COVID point man Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed dangerous “vaccine breakthroughs” of COVID infections at the same time they were telling the public that the vaccines would prevent people from becoming infected – a narrative she continued for months.

Walensky's redacted email, produced through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, is dated Jan. 30, 2021, shortly after the Biden government began rolling out the COVD vaccines, which quickly became mandatory for military servicemembers and government workers, as well as in the corporate world – punishing those who refused to take the shot.

Stunning FOIA revelation! Three quick items:

1. @CDCgov director Walensky knew about vax "breakthrough" infections in January 2021. So did Tony Fauci.

2. They continued to push vax mandates anyway.

3. CDC is abusing its FOIA redaction privilege. This is not a classified email. https://t.co/PhFFCKhRh0 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) June 20, 2023

In the email, Walensky writes: "I had a call with Francis Collins this morning and one of the issues we discussed was that of vaccine breakthroughs."

"This is clearly an important area of study and was specifically called out this week here," she writes, linking to a January 8, 2021 "viewpoint" article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, or JAMA, on COVID vaccine breakthroughs titled, "SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and the Growing Threat of Viral Variants." The article discusses new COVID mutations that "immediately raised concerns among vaccine researchers."

Walensky writes in the email: "Nancy and I discussed this briefly a few weeks ago and I understand that –" whereupon a large chunk of her email is redacted.

After the redacted portion, the email reads: "Should we discuss? What is the best next step forward? Francis [Collins] is also discussing with Tony [Fauci]. Thanks all, Rochelle."

EpochTV co-host Hans Mahncke and fellow Epoch Times journalist Zack Stieber tweeted out the unearthed Walensky email, with Mahncke commenting: "Turns out this was a big fat lie. Walensky was privately discussing breakthrough infections right at the start of the 'vaccine' rollout in January 2021. ([N]otice also that Covid origin fraudsters Collins and Fauci were entangled in this and then lied about it.)"

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at the Stanford School of Medicine, retweeted Mahncke's tweet, offering his own comment: "Stunning FOIA revelation! Three quick items: 1. [CDC] director Walensky knew about vax 'breakthrough' infections in January 2021. So did Tony Fauci. 2. They continued to push vax mandates anyway. 3. CDC is abusing its FOIA redaction privilege. This is not a classified email."

Bhattacharya was one of a handful of doctors and medical researchers who dissented from the government's COVID-vaccine narratives, gaining a large following among conservatives and others outraged by the oppressive policies that grew out of COVID hysteria harnessed by the Biden administration and stoked by the media.

Remember 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

Substack writer Kelley K., in a piece on the "Shifting Narrative on Vaccine Effectiveness," chronicled the shifting COVID vaccine claims by Walensky and others in the Biden government.

Here is one quotation in the article, two months after her email in question: "March 29, 2021: CDC Director Walensky told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC that '…data from the CDC today suggests, you know, that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick….'"

Reaction poured in from conservatives and others outraged by the revelation that Walensky and others key COVID policy figures were well aware of the experimental vaccines' shortcomings, even as they championed the vaccines and pushed mandates on the public while demonizing people who refused the shots for various reasons, including that they had no need for them because they'd gained natural immunity by contracting COVID.

Dr. Houman Hemmati, an ophthalmologist and research scientist, tweeted in response Bhattacharya: "I’m beyond the point of anger about this, Jay. At this point, I’m sad — Sad that our great nation can be led by such deceptive and/or incompetent people who are entrusted with enormous power and then use it in such ways. We can do better. We must do better. This isn’t the USA I immigrated to."

I’m beyond the point of anger about this, Jay. At this point, I’m sad — Sad that our great nation can be led by such deceptive and/or incompetent people who are entrusted with enormous power and then use it in such ways. We can do better. We must do better. This isn’t the USA I… — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) June 20, 2023

Walensky has claimed that her views on the vaccine changed "with the science," but critics weren't buying it:

Ok, so when she went on Rachael Maddow in March of 2021 she knew the whole "the vax stops all transmission" bit to be a lie. It wasn't that the Science changed, it wasn't that the virus evolved, it was just a straight up lie. She knew better. — The Leftists Lexicon (@LeftistsLexicon) June 20, 2023

Writes Bob Hoge at RedState (links are his): "But of all the failed, draconian governmental responses, the mRNA vaccine mandates arguably caused the most harm – feuding families were destroyed, friendships ruined, and millions either bent the knee and unwillingly got a shot or got fired. Meanwhile, an untold number experienced significant health issues from the untested technology."

"Despite all this, the Biden administration pushed the jabs relentlessly and endlessly waxed poetic about the magic of mRNA, which they claimed would pull the nation out of the crisis. Biden and his flunkies condemned any American who questioned the narrative and insisted that you would not get the virus if you got the vax and that a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' was to blame for our inability to eradicate it," he continues. "The only problem with all this: it wasn’t true – and they knew it."

