CDC confirms heart disease risk soars 13,200 percent among vaccinated

Risk of myocarditis 133 times greater than background population

Published June 17, 2023 at 2:02pm
Published June 17, 2023 at 2:02pm
(SLAY NEWS) – A bombshell study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has confirmed that the risk of autoimmune heart disease is 13,200% higher in people who are vaccinated for Covid.

The study found that the risk of myocarditis following mRNA Covid vaccination is around 133x greater than the background risk in the population.

The study was conducted by the CDC, FDA, and researchers from several top U.S. universities and hospitals.

Read the full story ›

