CDC data show 'most important virus you've never heard of' surged this spring

Percent of tests positive for hMPV increased 19.6 percent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:39pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Human metapneumovirus, or hMPV, has risen across the United States this winter and spring, according to recent data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The percent of tests positive for hMPV increased 19.6 percent for antigen and 10.9 percent for PCR tests at the start of March, when the virus surged this year, the CDC data shows. Around the same time, the percentage of positive COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, stood at 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

“That peak itself is about 36 percent higher than what is normally seen before the pandemic,” Dr. Bruce Lee, a professor of health policy and management at City University of New York School of Public Health, told ABC News this week. “So, it’s an indirect way of getting a sense of the prevalence of hMPV infections out there. It does suggest that there is at least significant activity.”

WND News Services
