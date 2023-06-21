Celebrity chef bans vegans from restaurant, tells them to 'f*** off'

(FOX NEWS) -- A celebrity chef has banned vegans from eating at his restaurant "for mental health reasons."

British chef John "Johnnie" Mountain gained fame on the BBC’s "Great British Menu," a BBC series described on IMDb as "Top British chefs compete against each other and are scored by a panel of acclaimed judges for the chance to cook one course of a four course banquet." Mountain was born in the UK and has opened multiple restaurants, but reportedly lived in Australia since 2016 after retiring from television. He opened up the Fyre restaurant among the suburbs in Connolly, Perth in Western Australia, where he as reportedly led a "calmer" life for years.

However, the chef finds himself making headlines once again after he recently "banned" vegans from his restaurant going forward.

