CEO of top carbon-credit certifier steps down after report finds 'phantom credits'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Four months after The Guardian and other European media outlets revealed the world's leading carbon credit certifier sold worthless offsets to major corporations, the head of Washington-based Verra has stepped down.

"I am writing to let you know that after nearly 15 fantastic years as the CEO of Verra, I have decided to step down," Verra's CEO, David Antonioli, wrote in a LinkedIn post last week. He's leaving the role after dominating the multi-billion dollar carbon offset market for years and certifying over a billion dollars in credits through its verified carbon standard (VCS).

Antonioli expressed gratitude towards the current and past employees and was proud of Verra's accomplishments as the world's leading standard-setter for climate action and sustainable development. He did not give a reason for his abrupt departure.

