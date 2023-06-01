A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CEO of top carbon-credit certifier steps down after report finds 'phantom credits'

Sold worthless offsets to major corporations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:54pm
(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Four months after The Guardian and other European media outlets revealed the world's leading carbon credit certifier sold worthless offsets to major corporations, the head of Washington-based Verra has stepped down.

"I am writing to let you know that after nearly 15 fantastic years as the CEO of Verra, I have decided to step down," Verra's CEO, David Antonioli, wrote in a LinkedIn post last week. He's leaving the role after dominating the multi-billion dollar carbon offset market for years and certifying over a billion dollars in credits through its verified carbon standard (VCS).

Antonioli expressed gratitude towards the current and past employees and was proud of Verra's accomplishments as the world's leading standard-setter for climate action and sustainable development. He did not give a reason for his abrupt departure.

Read the full story ›

×