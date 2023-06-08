A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Chemicals in cosmetics may interfere with fertility, fetal growth, infant development

Targets endocrine, nervous, cardiovascular systems

Published June 8, 2023 at 5:32pm
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:32pm
(CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE) – When you walk through the personal care aisles of your local store, you likely see dozens of products that promise to soften your skin, make you smell better, extend your lashes, decrease wrinkling, tame your curly hair, or even semi-permanently change the color of your lips, hair or skin.

Remember the old adage “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is”?

What many people don’t realize is that many of these promises are based on chemicals that can also be hazardous to your health, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can interfere with fertility and reproduction, fetal growth and infant development.

WND News Services
