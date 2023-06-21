Children of illegals 'flooding' public schools, report confirms

Public schools across America have been in the wars.

There was COVID, and the teachers union-demanded, government-ordered remote learning. For years.

Then there's been the hyperpartisanship of those unions that appears to focus on converting little boys into little girls through chemicals and surgeries.

There's been the attacks on parents, the opining that they should have nothing to do with educating their children.

Joe Biden's administration even suggested those people were domestic terrorists.

Of course one of the results of all this has been that parents by the thousands are taking their children out of public schools in favor of other education alternatives, a move that has so decimated student populations some districts in Colorado have been mailing flyers all summer lobbying for parents to bring in their children.

Now the latest shoe to drop is a report from the Washington Examiner that the children of illegals are "flooding" the classrooms.

It said some districts are reporting more than 80% of the student population now is from immigrant homes.

"A new analysis of Census Bureau data said that 29% of public school students from immigrant households were from those 'headed by an illegal immigrant.' And because of the delay in census data, that calculation doesn’t even account for the historic surge of illegal immigrants since President Joe Biden moved into the White House."

That time period has seen literally millions of illegals arrive in the U.S.

The Center for Immigration Studies examination found, "“Probably the most important issue when it comes to immigration is how many people should be allowed into the country. The impact on public schools would seem to be one of the most obvious areas where numbers matter.

New analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies provides a visual representation of immigration’s (legal and illegal together) impact on public schools at the local level.https://t.co/O3ZR3iHrtB — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) June 21, 2023

The report cites the obvious, that children of immigrants will have language issues and be a "poorer" population with a higher demand from schools for aid, such as food.

According to the Examiner, the report found "11 million public school students in 2021 from immigrant-headed households (legal and illegal) accounted for nearly 1 out of 4 (23%) students in public schools."

That's triple the number from 1080.

Also, in 2021, "29% (3.2 million) of public school students from immigrant households were from households headed by an illegal immigrant."

