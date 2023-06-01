A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Here's what Chinese kids do at summer camp

Meanwhile, American children learn about gender fluidity on TikTok

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:02pm
Summer camp for Chinese children (video screenshot)

(DEFIANT AMERICA) – Recently, a video originating from a Chinese summer camp has emerged online, shared by Jennifer Zeng, a US-based Chinese activist. The video has stirred significant controversy due to its alleged depiction of questionable practices taking place within the camp. As the video gains traction on social media platforms, it has sparked discussions about the treatment of children in such camps and raised concerns about the potential infringement on their rights and well-being.

The video shared by Jennifer Zeng showcases footage purportedly taken at a Chinese summer camp. In the video, children can be seen engaging in rigorous physical exercises, military-style drills, and other activities that some viewers have deemed as excessively harsh and potentially harmful. The footage also includes scenes where children are subjected to discipline and reprimand from camp instructors.

The camp is most likely the Red Sun camp in Shaoyang Hunan, but China has a lot of military-themed summer camps for kids.

