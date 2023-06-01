Here's what Chinese kids do at summer camp

(DEFIANT AMERICA) – Recently, a video originating from a Chinese summer camp has emerged online, shared by Jennifer Zeng, a US-based Chinese activist. The video has stirred significant controversy due to its alleged depiction of questionable practices taking place within the camp. As the video gains traction on social media platforms, it has sparked discussions about the treatment of children in such camps and raised concerns about the potential infringement on their rights and well-being.

The video shared by Jennifer Zeng showcases footage purportedly taken at a Chinese summer camp. In the video, children can be seen engaging in rigorous physical exercises, military-style drills, and other activities that some viewers have deemed as excessively harsh and potentially harmful. The footage also includes scenes where children are subjected to discipline and reprimand from camp instructors.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The camp is most likely the Red Sun camp in Shaoyang Hunan, but China has a lot of military-themed summer camps for kids.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›