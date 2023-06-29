Chokepoint on Europe's most critical waterway hits lowest in decades

(ZEROHEDGE) – A section of Europe's most important inland waterway for transporting fuel and other industrial goods has fallen to levels not seen in three decades for this time of the year and might be an ominous sign of incoming supply chain disruptions on the inflation-battered continent if hot weather and dryness persist through summer.

The Rhine Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) has yet to issue any alerts for the Rhine River, but data from the closely watched Kaub chokepoint shows the water level around 1.26 meters on Wednesday.

On a seasonal basis, Kaub water levels haven't been this low in three decades, indicating that barge disruption could be ahead for the second year.

