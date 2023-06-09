On choosing one's enemies carefully

Are any of America and Israel's enemies today smart enough to understand that they are fighting against God? In fact, are any of them even smart enough to ask that question?

As much as Jesus upset the religious order of His day, at least the Pharisees, the religious teachers of that era who opposed Him, had the sense to wonder, "What if we are fighting against God?"

"And now I say to you, keep away from these men and let them alone; for if this plan or this work is of men, it will come to nothing; but if it is of God, you cannot overthrow it – lest you even be found to fight against God." (Acts 5:38-39 NKJV)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We can modernize the question a bit by quoting Richard Feynmen when he spoke of humanity's propensity to fool ourselves:

TRENDING: Biden hypocrisy on display with LSU women's basketball team

"The first principle is that you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool."

That may well be the epitaph for our age when the greenie deep state's war against Creation ends. Because it will.

It's easy for science to fool its own practitioners. If time and chance account for the existence of everything we see, including our fellow human beings, then what are the moral issues in depopulating the planet to a level our self-described "betters" have decided is "sustainable"? Thus various pandemics can be created and spread throughout the population to reduce its numbers to what these "big thinkers" have become convinced it should be. If, on the other hand, a Creator God exists, there are moral issues that He has already raised (read the Bible) which preclude mass murder to support their contrived green agenda to gain power over everyone stupid enough to believe their fantasies.

The church, which was created to be Jesus' hands and feet here on earth, somehow missed or neglected to oppose the growth of this – and much other evil – that has arisen on the earth. I have written in other columns that the church – also described as the "Bride of Christ" – is a very powerful figure as we approach the end times. But that is only true if she is not hiding in the church basement, waiting for her bridegroom to rescue her from the world that she let be created around her. "Cemetery" school created a crop of pastors who rather than explaining the Bible, simply explain it away.

While Scripture says, "These are some of the signs that will accompany believers: They will throw out demons in my name, they will speak in new tongues, they will take snakes in their hands, they will drink poison and not be hurt, they will lay hands on the sick and make them well." (MSG Mark 16:17)

Well, He does for some people. What does that tell you about the church leaders that He doesn't do that for anymore? Most pastors today seem to focus on evangelism. But how many times do the same people coming to church each week need to be evangelized? Maybe there are people outside the churches who need to be evangelized. Maybe the exercise of the gifts of the Spirit are a really powerful evangelism tool.

Of course, if you don't believe that God exists, you will never wonder about the wisdom of fighting against Him. When today's secular Pharisees find out (very soon) that God does exist, and that time and chance are not going to step up and defeat the Creator God of the universe and everything in it, it will be too late for them.

Behind Enemy Lines, Vol. II in the Armageddon Story novel series, by Craige McMillan.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!