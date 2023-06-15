'The Chosen' to pass Baywatch for No. 1 spot in major translation category

(THE SECOND ADAM) – A popular television series about Jesus is set to pass Baywatch in a significant international distribution category.

The Chosen, which follows the story of Jesus and His disciples, will pass Baywatch this year as having the most “dubbings” – that is, voiceovers, according to Brad Pelo, president of The Chosen. Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 2001, currently holds the record among television series with 34 dubs. It starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth.

“We’re gonna beat Baywatch,” Pelo said, smiling. Dubbing, he explained, involves a different process than subtitling/closed captioning, although both require that the series be translated from English to the local language.

