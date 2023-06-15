A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFREEDOM OF RELIGION
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'The Chosen' to pass Baywatch for No. 1 spot in major translation category

'People's donations are used for translating the show and dubbing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jesus, portrayed by actor Jonathan Roumie, delivers a sermon to thousands of followers in the Season 2 finale of 'The Chosen,' a crowdfunded, multiyear streaming video series about the life of Christ. (Courtesy Angel Studios)

Jesus, portrayed by actor Jonathan Roumie, delivers a sermon to thousands of followers in the Season 2 finale of 'The Chosen,' a crowdfunded, multiyear streaming video series about the life of Christ. (Courtesy Angel Studios)

(THE SECOND ADAM) – A popular television series about Jesus is set to pass Baywatch in a significant international distribution category.

The Chosen, which follows the story of Jesus and His disciples, will pass Baywatch this year as having the most “dubbings” – that is, voiceovers, according to Brad Pelo, president of The Chosen. Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 2001, currently holds the record among television series with 34 dubs. It starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re gonna beat Baywatch,” Pelo said, smiling. Dubbing, he explained, involves a different process than subtitling/closed captioning, although both require that the series be translated from English to the local language.

TRENDING: Blue state hopes to 'fix' nature via bio-socialism

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dangling air fresheners are not grounds for police stop under new law
Johnny Depp decides what to do with settlement payout
Secret stash of 1 million pennies discovered hidden in home's crawlspace
Speedcuber solves Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
Woman charged with vandalizing church with graffiti
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×