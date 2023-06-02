Most Christians believe churches should provide counseling and care

(CHRISTIAN POST) – While more than half of Christians and nearly 50% of the general population believe churches should be offering care and counseling to their communities, most pastors disagree, according to recent research from the Barna Group.

In an analysis of data collected in 2015, 2020 and 2022, Barna researchers measured how pastors, Christians, non-Christians and the general U.S. adult population see the church's role in society today.

While only 31% of pastors, 38% of non-Christians and 48% of U.S. adults, in general, believe churches should offer counseling and care in their communities, more than half of Christians (52%) think churches should be offering these services to their communities, the polling suggests.

