Chuck Todd stepping down as host of 'Meet the Press'

(MEDIAITE) -- Chuck Todd is stepping down as host of Meet the Press, he announced at the end of his broadcast on Sunday.

After nine years as moderator of the venerable Sunday show, Todd announced he is stepping aside. He will continue with his broadcasts through the summer. After that, Kristen Welker will succeed him as the new moderator.

.@chucktodd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at @NBCNews. I’ve learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I'm humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of @MeetThePress — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) June 4, 2023

“It’s been an amazing nearly decade-long run,” Todd said.” I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America.”

