A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chuck Todd stepping down as host of 'Meet the Press'

'It's been an amazing nearly decade-long run'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 4:43pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Chuck Todd of NBC News (YouTube screenshot)

Chuck Todd of NBC News (YouTube screenshot)

(MEDIAITE) -- Chuck Todd is stepping down as host of Meet the Press, he announced at the end of his broadcast on Sunday.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

After nine years as moderator of the venerable Sunday show, Todd announced he is stepping aside. He will continue with his broadcasts through the summer. After that, Kristen Welker will succeed him as the new moderator.

TRENDING: Here's where Target LGBT merch may end up now that it's pulled

“It’s been an amazing nearly decade-long run,” Todd said.” I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chuck Todd stepping down as host of 'Meet the Press'
Former foster child adopts teens before they age out of system
Arguments stirred up over those lobbying for Chinese companies
Remembering when Abigail Adams warned her husband to 'remember the ladies'
Baby Olivia video reaches major milestone
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×