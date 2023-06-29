A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church attendance still below pre-pandemic levels despite slight uptick

31% of Americans attended religious services

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:13pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Religious worship service attendance in the United States is still below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels despite a slight increase in the last two years, with a slightly steeper decline among Catholics than Protestants, survey data suggests.

Gallup released updated results of a long-running polling data asking Americans about their religious practices Monday. The poll, conducted May 1-24, is based on the responses of 1,011 adults and has a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

Overall, Gallup found that 31% of Americans attended religious services at a church, mosque, synagogue or temple in the past week online or in person, an improvement from the 30% who said the same in 2020 and 2022 as well as the 29% measured in 2021.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







