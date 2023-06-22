Church body calls on politicians to 'renounce the sin' of promoting transgender procedures for minors

(TOTAL NEWS) – The influential conservative Presbyterian denomination recently agreed to a formal petition to government officials against facilitating transgender procedures for minors, in a rare rebuke from the church to government officials.

The Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), which held its 50th General Assembly last week in Memphis, Tennessee, voted 1,089 to 793 in favor of a preface calling on the government to “abandon the sin” of promoting irreversible gender reassignment procedures for women. Acknowledged. child. A committee appointed by the Speaker of Parliament will be responsible for drafting the petition.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The PCA is a church denomination affiliated with Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three adults and three children were killed by Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender in March. shot dead. The first overture, submitted by the Alabama-based Evangelical Presbyterian, was drafted before the massacre.

TRENDING: 'Really bad science': Biden admin admits LGBT lifestyle produces worse mental health, addiction

Read the full story ›