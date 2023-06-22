A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church body calls on politicians to 'renounce the sin' of promoting transgender procedures for minors

Rare rebuke to government officials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:11pm
(TOTAL NEWS) – The influential conservative Presbyterian denomination recently agreed to a formal petition to government officials against facilitating transgender procedures for minors, in a rare rebuke from the church to government officials.

The Presbyterian Church of America (PCA), which held its 50th General Assembly last week in Memphis, Tennessee, voted 1,089 to 793 in favor of a preface calling on the government to “abandon the sin” of promoting irreversible gender reassignment procedures for women. Acknowledged. child. A committee appointed by the Speaker of Parliament will be responsible for drafting the petition.

The PCA is a church denomination affiliated with Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, where three adults and three children were killed by Audrey Hale, 28, who identifies as transgender in March. shot dead. The first overture, submitted by the Alabama-based Evangelical Presbyterian, was drafted before the massacre.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
