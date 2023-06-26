Cities rethink bans on 'sexually explicit' shows after ACLU complains

By Reagan Reese

Several Iowa cities are modifying their ordinances against sexually explicit and nude adult performances after the ACLU claimed the rules bar drag shows, according to the Des Moines Register.

Waukee, Grinnell, Knoxville and Newton are modifying their city ordinances that limit “female impersonators,” “male impersonators,” “go-go dancers” and adult performances after the ACLU wrote to the cities claiming that the policies unconstitutionally bar against drag shows, according to the Des Moines Register. The policies limit where “adult entertainment businesses” that feature sexually explicit or nude performances can be located.

“These communities have ordinances that specifically classify all drag entertainment as adult entertainment,” ACLU Staff Attorney Shefali Aurora said in a press release.

The city policies are “overbroad,” violate free speech and violate “equal protection in targeting the LGBTQ community,” the ACLU claimed in a press release.

Waukee agreed to change its policy despite claiming that it does not target drag shows but only is aimed at nude performances, the Des Moines Register reported. The city will change the policy to eliminate “outdated” language per the ACLU’s request.

“It is anticipated that City Council will consider a change to the language as a part of a zoning ordinance amendment later this summer after staff review, Planning & Zoning Commission consideration and the required public notification of proposed changes,” Heather Behrens, spokesperson for Waukee, told the outlet.

The Iowa legislature was considering a bill that would have criminalized adults that allowed a minor to attend a sexually explicit drag show. In Tennessee, a law prohibiting adult cabaret performances on public property was rejected by a judge who ruled the legislation was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad,” according to the Associated Press.

The ACLU Iowa, the Waukee Mayor’s Office, Grinnell City Office, Knoxville City Office and Newtown City Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

