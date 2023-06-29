A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Clarence Thomas blasts Jackson's dissent in affirmative action decision

'Cancerous to young minds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:41pm
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Justice Clarence Thomas issued a scathing rebuke of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent in the Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, in which a 6-3 majority ruled affirmative action policies in college admissions are unconstitutional.

In his 58-page concurrence, Thomas said Jackson's connection between racial groups and "levels of health, wealth, and well-being" was locking "blacks into a seemingly perpetual inferior caste."

“So Justice Jackson supplies the link herself: the legacy of slavery and the nature of inherited wealth. This, she claims, locks blacks into a seemingly perpetual inferior caste," Thomas wrote. "Such a view is irrational; it is an insult to individual achievement and cancerous to young minds seeking to push through barriers, rather than consign themselves to permanent victimhood."

