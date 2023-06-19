Climate activists try to shut down ports, bridge with their own bodies

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Several climate activists attempted to blockade three key Australian coal ports Sunday in protest of fossil fuels while broadcasting their actions over the internet, according to the Guardian.

Climate activists belonging to the climate protest group Blockade Australia placed themselves in harm’s way to disrupt thoroughfares essential to operations of the ports of Newcastle, Brisbane, and Melbourne, doing so while live-streaming the protests until police removed them, according to the Guardian. One activist erected a device on a rail bridge leading to a Newcastle port to suspend herself over the tracks below, while other activists similarly suspended themselves over roads leading into key coal ports in Melbourne and Brisbane, according to Blockade Australia’s website.

TRENDING: Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

At least two activists have been charged in connection with the protests, according to Sky News Australia. Blockade Australia claimed that the port disruptions represent “a coordinated response to Australia’s destruction of the global climate.”

One day. Three ports. One year since the Colo raid. Like the hydra, Blockade Australia is BACK, disrupting three major ports across the continent. The climate movement cannot be decapitated.#BlockadeAustralia #ResistClimateDestruction TODAY’S ACTIONS: https://t.co/qOYVUe8kQc — Blockade Australia (@BlockadeAus) June 19, 2023

Are actions like this helping the cause of climate activists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (15 Votes)

The protests at three of the country’s key coal ports aimed to disrupt commercial operations and shipments of coal, according to Blockade Australia’s website. The protests caused considerable traffic jams on the affected roadways as well as disruption to normal operations, according to Sky News Australia.

“Emergency service workers, particularly the police, are put in extreme danger as a result of having to go and remove people from dangerous situations,” Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said of the protests, according to the Guardian.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Blockade Australia touts itself as “a coordinated response that aims to develop a culture of effective resistance through strategic direct action” while claiming that earlier protests “posed a viable threat to Australia’s existence,” according to its website.

Blockade Australia has made waves since its 2021 inception for shutting down major Australian roadways with de facto human shields and organizing other disruptive, “direct action” style protests to pursue its anti-fossil fuel agenda, according to its website. Blockade Australia is one of many climate activist groups that have turned to disruptive, headline-grabbing protest tactics to contest continued international dependence on fossil fuels in recent years.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!