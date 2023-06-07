CNN fires its CEO amid Trump town-hall fallout, ratings plunge, staff uproar

(THE WRAP) -- Chris Licht has exited CNN a little over a year after he was hired as CEO, a short but turbulent tenure at the cable network mired in controversy, plunging ratings and a horribly haywire Donald Trump town hall event that irretrievably broke staff morale.

Licht was handpicked as CEO and Chairman of CNN Worldwide last April by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, who announced his firing Wednesday morning in an editorial call. The decision is effective immediately, according to a Wednesday morning release from WBD.

“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” Zaslav wrote. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it. While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism.”

