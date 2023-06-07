A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldWND MEDIA
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CNN fires its CEO amid Trump town-hall fallout, ratings plunge, staff uproar

'I should not be in the news unless it's taking arrows for you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:52am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE WRAP) -- Chris Licht has exited CNN a little over a year after he was hired as CEO, a short but turbulent tenure at the cable network mired in controversy, plunging ratings and a horribly haywire Donald Trump town hall event that irretrievably broke staff morale.

Licht was handpicked as CEO and Chairman of CNN Worldwide last April by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, who announced his firing Wednesday morning in an editorial call. The decision is effective immediately, according to a Wednesday morning release from WBD.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” Zaslav wrote. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it. While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism.”

TRENDING: 'The guy's got balls': Popular but little-known GOP governor expected to run for president

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Obama judge blocks orders banning hotels from housing migrants
Ex-FBI agent: U.S. needs new domestic-terror laws to target critics of gender ideology
'Horrific': Instagram connects vast pedophile network, report says
CNN fires its CEO amid Trump town-hall fallout, ratings plunge, staff uproar
They just don't learn: Now Bud Light sponsors 'all ages' drag-queen pride party
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×