EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
College students kicked out of dorms to make way for illegals

Hundreds of migrants to move in for free

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:15pm
College dorm room

(NATIONAL FILE) – College students in New York City are being pushed out of their dorm rooms as the academic year comes to a close to make way for hundreds of illegal aliens who are being brought in to take up residence in the collegiate housing facilities.

More than 800 illegal aliens who were bused from the border to the sanctuary city of New York will now be housed in dorm rooms that normally serve students of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). The dorms, which are now being referred to as city-run Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, are located in Manhattan, on the exclusive Upper West Side, where the illegals will be living for free.

According to a local blog called I Love The Upper Westside, students were observed moving out of the dorm rooms as recently as the morning of June 12th, and representatives from the city government told the blog that illegal aliens would be moving in as soon as the very same day.

TRENDING: Rainbow oxymorons have dulled Intelligence Community

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







