Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments to Bidens

House Oversight Committee chief Rep. James Comer has revealed that he's confident of tracking down up to $30 million in "illicit payments" made to the Biden family by foreign nationals.

The issue has erupted in a scandal likely as big as any president ever has faced, and there are allegations the family members, including the "big guy," Joe Biden, have for years been running a pay-for-play scheme selling access to Biden when he was vice president and now as president.

Already, House investigations have identified at least $10 million in payments from foreigners that have been made to Biden family members over the years.

There's been no discernible product or service that they have provided in return, other than access to Joe Biden.

A report from RedState cited as an example of the payments the "million dollars" that came from a company affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party through a company controlled by a Rob Walker, a business associate of Hunter Biden.

"We have more bank records coming in, we’re going to exceed $10 million this week. And I think we’ll get up to between $20 and 30 million,” Comer, R-Ky., told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo when asked how much money the committee has identified as being obtained by President Biden’s family members from overseas sources, the report said.

James Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family: "This is going to be hard to Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions." pic.twitter.com/QY3udwYct8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 15, 2023

Comer already has identified nine members of the "Biden clan" who allegedly have gotten foreign money. They include first son Hunter Biden, the president’s brother James Biden, his brother’s wife Sara Biden, the widow of the president’s late son Hallie Biden, Hunter’s current wife Melissa Cohen Biden and Hunter’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

The report said, "The House Oversight chair also believes one of the 80-year-old president’s grandchildren and two of his brother’s children have also received money from overseas."

RedState explained, "So here’s the thing — and Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo went there: When are they going to follow through with an impeachment after all this effort? There has been a lot of damning information out there now on the Bidens for years. We’ve reported on all sorts of funny business, and we need to see the Republicans finally taking action. Enough is enough. We’ve watched Democrats go after Trump for nothing while Democrats have never been held accountable. It’s well past time to change this and play some hardball."

It was just this week that The Federalist revealed sources have charged that the Bidens actually "coerced" some of the foreign nationals to pay bribes.

That report said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has confirmed a foreign national – identified by several individuals as Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky – purportedly has 17 recordings "implicating the Bidens in a pay-to-play scandal."

Two of those involved Joe Biden, who then was VP, the report said.

"The Federalist has now learned the FD-1023 reported the CHS saying the Bidens 'coerced' Zlochevsky to pay the bribes. Sources familiar with the investigation also explained the context of Zlochevsky’s statements, and that context further bolsters the CHS’s reporting," Cleveland explained.

House investigators previously have revealed that, "The Biden family and associates' activities in Romania bear clear indicia of a scheme to peddle influence from 2016 to 2017. While Vice President Biden lectured Romania on corruption and ethics, Hunter Biden received – through Biden associate Rob Walker – over a million dollars from a company controlled by a Romanian individual accused of corruption (Gabriel Popoviciu)."

The Daily Signal reported the evidence, revealed in a 36-page memo from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, charged Joe Biden's family collected more than $10 million from foreign entities – "mostly while he was vice president."

The report was compiled from thousands of pages of bank records of the Biden family. Comer said now more records are coming.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has revealed the House investigation has shown Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that was under investigation for corruption back when Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama, hired Biden's son, Hunter, for tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on its board to make that investigation go away.

Then the owner complained that he had paid one Biden $5 million and was having to paying another Biden another $5 million to finish the job.

It was Joe Biden, actually, who ordered the Ukrainian government to fire that prosecutor or risk the loss of American financial help.

He did that while on an official government trip to Ukraine, then came back to America and bragged about what he'd done:

With Burisma under investigation for corruption at the time, that company's officials reportedly decided to hire Hunter Biden "to make the problem go away," Greene reported. "That's what they specifically said."

Hunter Biden's massive paychecks, tens of thousands of dollars a month for years, previously have raised eyebrows, as he had no experience at all in the gas industry.

Greene said the information is "extremely credible" because the information is from an informant that the FBI has used over a number of years.

The document the source submitted, in fact, has long been in the possession of the FBI, and came to light only when a whistleblower contacted members of Congress about the stunning evidence.

The FBI, since then, has tried to keep the document concealed, only allowing a few members of Congress to see it after FBI chief Christopher Wray was threatened with a contempt of Congress charge for refusing to submit to a subpoena.

Greene explained Burisma apparently was trying to buy a U.S.-based oil or gas company at the time, and the "informant" was "trying to do the right thing, in trying to advise Burisma" to work out their legal problems, the subject of the investigation.

"The owner of Burisma said Hunter was stupid and his other business partner was smart. He also said that he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden."

Greene explained, "It was all a bribery to get Shokin [the prosecutor investigating Burisma] fired and end the investigation."

Green said the actions were "definitely illegal for a vice president of the United States and family members."

