Comey HORRIFIED by idea of administration targeting individuals!

It's well documented now that the federal government, through the FBI and DOJ, under Barack Obama, targeted an individual, Donald Trump, who was running for president.

He was accused, without any evidence, of colluding with Russia, among other things.

Then under Joe Biden, Trump has been targeted, individually, many times, with various investigations, a raid on his private home, claims he caused a riot when he asked for a peaceful protest, and much, much more again.

Now James Comey, the fired FBI chief who was in power during many of those attacks on Trump, says that's not a good thing.

At least, it would not be a good thing when he's thinking about the prospect of a Trump presidency starting in January 2025.

The past, he doesn't address.

See his comments, to a leftist on television:

Comey and Psaki are terrified of Trump 2024: "Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies."pic.twitter.com/Vh1jsZBfCl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 5, 2023



He said, "Think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He (Trump) could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies. I'm sure I'm on the enemies list. Because the president does constitutionally oversee the executive branch entirely which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. So he could commission direct that individual be pursued. He could also direct all kinds of conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop. But who enforces court orders? Mostly the U.S. Marshal's Service which is part of the executive branch."

He said, "President Trump could say I don't care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say. I'm telling the Marshal's Service don’t enforce the court order."

He said, "I want the American people to stare at the threat that we're facing, and understand that they cannot take the next election off."

It was a commentary at Twitchy that pointed out the failure of his arguments.

"James Comey sounds nervous about the idea of another Trump presidency. Almost as if he's worried Trump might be looking for a little retribution for everything Comey and others put him through while he was president and since."

The commentary cited Comey's reference to Trump's "threat" to the rule of law.

"He as GOT to be kidding us," Twitchy said. "Someone get this man a mirror. Maybe two. Has he NOT been paying attention to what the Biden DOJ has been doing?"

Also: the side that has spent the last 6 years locking up political opponents is now worried that Republicans might lock up people simply because they are… political opponents. https://t.co/c7QmagVIma — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) June 5, 2023

Social media comments included "Isn't that what u do, Jen?" and "Two coup foot soldiers." Also, "Almost like what they did to him…"

The irony meters were dinging a lot.

Hey Jen, any reporting on DOJs expanding database of Trump supporters who protested Biden's election on January 6? Seems like an enemies list...1k and countinghttps://t.co/9Wn2lLoiNM — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 5, 2023

What Comey is saying is exactly what Biden, Garland, the FBI and District Attorneys across the country have been doing for over two years. — Defeat Joe Biden (@Defeat_Joe) June 5, 2023

The Democrats are afraid a Republican President will investigate and prosecute them like they have done to Republicans. — William Gheen (@ALIPAC) June 5, 2023

So... @Comey admits that a POTUS can unleash the DOJ/IC on political opponents such as, for example, a 2016 presidential candidate? No kidding. But @Comey, I was told the guardrails of democracy are strong and people's rights are protected against such abuse. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 5, 2023

