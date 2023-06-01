Committing domestic violence against men ... just for giggles

(MISES INSTITUTE) -- Decades ago, Hollywood brought the neglected problem of domestic violence (DV) against women into the spotlight and helped to create cultural change. Today, Hollywood encourages people to dismiss or laugh at the neglected problem of DV against men. After all, the man must have had it coming; either that or he is too weak to stand up for himself and so deserves no sympathy. A general acceptance of women beating up men continues.

A recent episode (aired on April 20, 2023) of a new hit TV series on Netflix epitomizes this attitude. The Diplomat is a semicomedic political thriller about a female US ambassador named Kate in London and includes glimpses into her marriage. Season one, episode three—“Lambs in the Dark”—has a long segment in which the ambassador slugs her unresisting husband Hal, violently tackles him to the ground, scratches and kicks him, pummels him dozens of times with her fists, and picks up a huge branch with which to continue the attack. At one point Hal screams, “You are killing me!”

