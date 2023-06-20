'Completely unresponsive': U.S. regulators open probe into 40,000 EVs

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. auto regulators have opened a preliminary safety investigation into a Hyundai electric vehicle (EV) model which has received numerous safety complaints for suddenly losing the ability to accelerate while on the road, according to Reuters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating about 40,000 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 EVs after the agency received at least 30 complaints from drivers who reported a dangerous and sudden loss of acceleration while driving the vehicles, according to Reuters. Drivers have reported hearing a “popping” noise, followed by a warning notification on the car’s digital dashboard and a subsequent loss of power which spans a partial reduction to a complete loss of acceleration power, according to Reuters.

TRENDING: California industry under assault by EPA air-quality scheme

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The NHTSA said that it conducted interviews with affected consumers to confirm the details of the acceleration loss incidents, but it has not identified any accidents or injuries associated with the recurring problem, according to Reuters. The problem is thought to be the result of too much electrical current flowing through the vehicle’s chargers into its transistors, which in turn damages the vehicle’s charging system and ability to regain charge, according to Reuters.

One driver claimed in a report that he was using the car’s “highway assist” setting and traveling at a speed of 75 mph when “the car became completely unresponsive” on the freeway, according to Reuters. At the time of the incident there was a large truck behind him and another in the lane to his right, according to Reuters. “The car stopped accelerating, and (he) was unable to resume driving. (He) was forced to coast to a stop on the side of the highway,” the driver added in the report, according to Reuters.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Does the U.S. government want to force everyone into electric vehicles eventually? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A separate incident report describes a similar loss of acceleration in California. The driver heard a loud “pop” from inside the vehicle, and “within a few seconds (the) car lost speed rapidly, from 55 mph to 25 then a second later 22 mph,” according to the report.

Hyundai has acknowledged the preliminary safety probe into the EVs in question, stating that it will cooperate with the NHTSA inquiry, according to Reuters. The Korean auto company added that it plans to roll out a July service campaign to update software in the impacted vehicles and replace the deficient charging systems if necessary, according to Reuters.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!