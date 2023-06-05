Congress moving forward on contempt charge for FBI chief

Members of Congress have decided they are moving ahead on a plan to cite FBI chief Christopher Wray with contempt.

House Oversight committee chief Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed the plan on Monday after members were briefed on, and reviewed, a document alleging Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scandal.

The Washington Examiner explained Comer, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had subpoenaed a FBI document reportedly in the possession of the FBI.

That document, according to a "Confidential Human Source" used by the FBI and considered trustworthy, was reported to have outlined how Biden accepted a $5 million payment while vice president in return for trying to affect U.S. policy in favor of the foreign interest involved.

But the FBI previously had refused to submit to the subpoena.

The Examiner reported, "Comer was able to view the document along with House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., at Monday’s briefing. But, the FBI refused to hand over the document alleging the bribery scandal to the full House Oversight Committee, Comer said, and therefore he will now start the process of holding the agency’s director in contempt."

Comer explained that the allegations that are in the record, both "severe and complex," require Congress to investigate further.

"Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable," he said.

It was, of course, the FBI that colluded with Democrats during the 2016 presidential election to fabricate the "Russiagate" scandal based on no evidence. Since then, the FBI and DOJ have been instrumental in a number of "investigations" of President Trump, including a SWAT-style raid on his Florida home.

According to Fox News, Comer charged that the brief glimpse of the document failed to meet the requirements of the subpoena.

It was an FBI-generated FD-1023 document that apparently described the payment to Joe Biden from a foreign national in return for a promise by Biden of favorable policy decisions.

Comer pointed out that the record is not classified, but the FBI continues to refuse to make it available to congressional investigators.

"And we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday."

The DOJ and FBI long have been accused of blocking any investigation into the apparent wrongdoings of the Biden family. House investigators revealed recently that evidence shows family members took in about $10 million in payments from foreign interests – in return for no apparent services or products.

Except for the potential provision of access to Joe Biden.

The report said, "Comer said FBI officials confirmed Monday that the unclassified FBI generated record 'has not been disproven and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation by a confidential human source who provided information about the vice president by being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over ten years and has been paid over 6 figures.'"

"These are facts and no amount of spin and frankly, lies from the White House or congressional Democrats can change this information," Comer said.

The "source" apparently has been used by government agencies since the Obama administration and has been considered highly reliable.

Raskin discounted the evidence, saying the statement was from a source who was quoting another source.

The report noted the document's existence came to light after Comer and Grassley were contacted by a whistleblower to gave them details of the document, and the charges it contained.

That whistleblower said the form contains "a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose." It also gives details of the plans to exchange money for policy decisions.

