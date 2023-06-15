A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health PoliticsTHE GREAT AMERICAN COVER-UP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Congressman: 'Did forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks save lives?'

Grills HHS secretary on mask mandates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley (Calif.) questioned U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over the Biden administration's mask policy that recommended those who are 2 years old or older wear a mask, "even outdoors," according to the congressman.

"Mr. Secretary, did forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks save lives?" the congressman from California asked.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Making sure people wear masks when it was appropriate was essential to make sure that we were able to get out of this pandemic," Becerra replied.

TRENDING: Rainbow oxymorons have dulled Intelligence Community

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Medicaid emergency spending for illegal migrants doubles in 1 year to $7 billion
Congressman: 'Did forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks save lives?'
Prestigious medical journal retracts COVID study over 'data errors'
Biden lashes out at reporter asking why FBI informant file referred to him as 'the Big Guy'
Trans lobby wants to make it illegal to talk a child out of a sex change
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×