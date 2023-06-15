Congressman: 'Did forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks save lives?'

(THE BLAZE) – Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley (Calif.) questioned U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over the Biden administration's mask policy that recommended those who are 2 years old or older wear a mask, "even outdoors," according to the congressman.

"Mr. Secretary, did forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks save lives?" the congressman from California asked.

"Making sure people wear masks when it was appropriate was essential to make sure that we were able to get out of this pandemic," Becerra replied.

