Congressman wants to know if Bidens paid taxes on bribery income

Amid a flood of reports about evidence that the Bidens, Joe and son Hunter, were bribed by a Ukrainian gas company official to get rid of a corruption investigation, evidence that apparently includes recordings of those conversations, a member of Congress wants to know whether taxes were paid on that income.

The Washington Examiner said it is U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who said it is important that recipients of large sums pay their "fair share."

A whistleblower sparked the dispute by reporting to Congress that the Bidens had been bribed to get rid of the investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company. Since then, specific charges that Joe and Hunter each took a $5 million bribe, have been reported, as well as the fact that the Burisma official involved has recordings of conversations with the two.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week suggested the evidence against the Bidens included recordings.

"Everything that Sen. Grassley says does pan out because the document does state that the Burisma executive actually has receipts," Donalds said. "And then the other piece that definitely pans out is that they move the money through several accounts that would take investigators 10 years to find."

He continued, "By the way, I will add this: Joe Biden likes to say that the rich need to pay their fair share. 'Hey, Joe, did you pay your taxes on that $5 million?' I don’t think you did."

He said the plan should included a special counsel investigation.

"The president and the president’s family have been shaking down foreign companies and foreign countries for a long time. Don’t tell me that Joe Biden is not compromised by the fact that his family has gotten millions and millions of dollars through all these dummy shell corporations that they set up in his last year and a half as vice president," he said.

"They set it up on purpose for this exact thing. It’s time that a special council is brought forward to investigate this the same way they have a zealous prosecution of President Trump," he said.

Joe Biden has claimed all the evidence shows is a "bunch of malarkey" and said to reporters, "Where's the money?"

Also, Rep. James Comer, the chief of the House Oversight Committee, said there might be more confidential information to be reviewed.

The whistleblower cited a specific document, which Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed and has been reviewed.

But he said there could be more "suspicious activity reports" regarding the Bidens. Already, multitudes have appeared where banks reported suspicious activities on accounts controlled by the Bidens.

"There are a lot more of these than the federal government wants to admit. And the question is why hasn’t the federal government done anything about it?" Comer asked.

A RedState report said Comer was warning that Democrats are lying about the situation, promoting conspiracy theories and then claiming the document revealed by the whistleblower is based on hearsay.

Further, he said the evidence does not come from information provided by Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Trump for a time.

And he explained the investigation into the scenario was not closed down.

The New York Post now has said the FBI has "additional documents" regarding the scandal of hidden huge payments to the Bidens.

He said, "The question is why hasn’t the federal government done anything about it?"

Comer also has made plans to get people involved in Biden family events to speak to Congress about those situations.

A subpoena was sent to Devon Archer, a significant player in Biden family business schemes in China, Russia, and Ukraine.

WND had reported on revelations by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has seen the document cited by the whistleblower.

The scenario was that Ukrainian gas company Burisma was under investigation for corruption back when Joe Biden was vice president for Barack Obama, and the company hired Biden's son, Hunter, for tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on its board to make that investigation go away.

Then the owner complained that he had paid one Biden $5 million and was having to paying another Biden another $5 million to finish the job.

It was Joe Biden, actually, who ordered the Ukrainian government to fire that prosecutor or risk the loss of American financial help.

He did that while on an official government trip to Ukraine, then came back to America and bragged about what he'd done:

That source reportedly had discussed the circumstances directly with an official for Burisma:

I just read the FBI’s FD-1023 form implicating Joe Biden in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme. Here’s what the American people deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/b3X8qh9MPf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023

Greene said the information is "extremely credible" because the information is from an informant that the FBI has used over a number of years. And that informant apparently talked directly to the source of the information, a source inside Burisma.

The FBI has, in fact, tried to keep the document concealed, only allowing a few members of Congress to see it after FBI chief Christopher Wray was threatened with a contempt of Congress charge for refusing to submit to a subpoena.

The White House declined to respond to a WND request for comment. But earlier in the week, Joe Biden challenged reporters with "Where's the money?" when asked about the bribe.

The suggestions of massive amounts of money came to the Biden family members, along with a multitude of bank accounts being involved, align with what House investigators already have revealed. Their initial report on their investigation into the Bidens found some $10 million had been sent to various Biden family members by foreign interests in recent years.

But the investigation found no discernible product or service provided by the family, except access to Joe Biden.

