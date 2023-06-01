Corporate wokeism: Bud Light vs. Chick-fil-A

The boycott against retail store Target is on again. You may remember, in 2016, when Target announced it would make its stores transgender friendly by allowing men in ladies' restrooms and changing rooms. I signed the American Family Association's boycott and have kept my word not to shop there until Target recants that policy. It was a significant loss to me as I had previously shopped there regularly. There was much prognostication at the time that predators would prey upon innocent women and children through this ill-advised policy, and it has come true though rarely widely reported.

Once again, Target executives have exhibited their severe lack of good sense by marketing satanic products in their "Pride" month collection, and worse yet, the retailer has marketed some of these materials to children. Just one example is a T-shirt for sale claiming, "Satan respects pronouns." I'm sure he does; having engendered enough confusion to cause the dysphoria in the first place, why would he do otherwise? That's right where he wants them!

So, finally, it appears that the Christian community is sitting up and taking notice. Target has lost billions in market value in recent weeks. The company quietly reacted by moving iits "Pride" month displays to the back of the store and spinning yarns that their monetary issues are stemming from theft, violence and economic downturn. I'm sure some of their issues are coming from those problems. However, it is entirely disingenuous to insinuate that none of their immediate issues are from the boycott. In fact, the timing would indicate that quite a bit of Target's economic problems were directly a result of boycotts.

I say boycotts, plural, because now, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and his woke mob are unhappy that Target appears not to be standing firm with the alphabet community and is plugging for a Target boycott from their end. This is the Bud Light treatment Anheuser-Busch is currently reeling from after the deeply offensive, misogynistic Dylan Mulvaney ad fiasco: a squeeze from both sides.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also gotten in on the act, suggesting that an effective boycott from the right is in some way attacking alphabet people. Others are even calling this "economic terrorism." Never mind the fact that the uber-left has been trying to exert its strength likewise for years without much to show for it, because their numbers are very small and, some think, their purchasing power very limited.

When will our corporate community learn to stay out of politics? Better yet, take a lesson from Chick-Fil-A from the past and choose biblical morals as your guide for business behavior.

Back around 2012, then-CEO of Chick-Fil-A, Dan Cathey, made some remarks that clearly marked him as against same-sex marriage. There was an alphabet community outcry with calls for boycotts and "kiss-ins." Within the following weeks, though, what happened was a call from the conservative community to counter that action with extra trips through the restaurant's drive-thru and dining room. The result was a clear and complete statement that there is more than ample support for those corporations who choose biblical moral values and peacefully stick to it. Chick-Fil-A revenues went through the roof.

In fact, there are a number of retailers that have gotten the memo that sticking to conservative values and speaking up against the woke mob will actually win you customers. One shining example is Mike Lindell and his MyPillow corporation.

In fact, for the everyday Joe like you and me, boycotting is the perfect response to corporate wokeism. We don't have to make a public statement. We don't have to wear a pin or put a bumper sticker on our cars marking ourselves so we can be targeted by the woke mob that is led by those who have been handed over to a reprobate mind (see Romans chapter 1). Their arguments make no logical sense, and to force compliance to their crazy ideas, they resort to violence and bullying. It's ironic that Target is claiming they moved their "Pride" month section to the back of the store to help protect their employees from conservatives who have threatened violence (and have given zero proof of these allegations). In reality, it's the leftists who sent bomb threats demanding Target move the displays back to the front of the store. Classic gaslighting!

It's a shame that the big corporations that run their businesses on borrowed money and short-term loans are now in such a pickle. So many of the banking institutions have been coerced or even willingly implemented ESG criteria for eligibility to get those needed loans. However, conservatives are smelling blood in the water with the effective Bud Light pinch and are also seeing Target clearly suffer. What is a corporate executive to do? They must do leftist craziness to get their ESG scores up so they can get the bank loans needed, but when they do, their customer base vanishes. Go woke, go broke! My hope is that this will result in fewer mammoth corporations drunk on short-term loans and result in lots more mom-and-pop operations, which helps keep our money local. After all, that is really better for our environment, in more ways than one.

Sadly, this week, Chick-Fil-A has also succumbed to the woke DEI madness that meets ESG banking requirements. No doubt, if the founder, S. Truett Cathey, were still in the driver's seat, instead of his Gen X grandson, Andrew Cathey, who took over in late 2021, things might be very different. Andrew is in his mid 40s, making him officially Gen X, but he is on the cusp, and no doubt identifies more closely with millennials who have been brainwashed from birth on alphabet community talking points. This could very possibly be the origins of his recent leadership decisions.

The actual words "diversity, "equity" and "inclusion" are not utterly divergent from biblical moral values because true Christians believe in fairness, justice for all and color-blindness. However, DEI is a standard cudgel used by the alphabet community to make excuses to implement racial discrimination, advance reparations for the purported great great grandchildren of former slaves and encourage employment advancement based on the way a person looks versus his or her capabilities. None of these ideas is positive in the long term for our society. It is truly unfortunate that Chick-Fil-A has chosen to go this route even if just to check a box and get on with business as usual. Andrew may find that business may not be so usual now.

So, I ask you, Target execs, do you want the Bud Light treatment or the original Chick-Fil-A treatment? Choose the right, not because there are more of us than them, but because it's the right thing to do! One of the results of embracing those biblical values would be reworking your business so you require those loans less often, if ever. Problem solved.

I also ask you, Christian conservatives, how many of you signed the Target boycott years ago and then gave up because you selfishly wanted something frivolous you could only get at Target? Repent and see the strength of God's goodness working through you too! Let's stand together, not for hate but for love, saying to the alphabet community: Loved one, this sin is hurting you. Please stop!

