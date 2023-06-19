D.A. kills another investigation of Trump: No charges filed

One of multiple Democrat-run investigations of President Trump has been killed by a New York prosecuting attorney – with no charges being filed.

Trump has been, for the last several years, the target of multiple investigations triggered by Democrat claims of wrongdoing – such as the Merrick Garland-authorized federal indictment of Trump over the papers from his presidency he had.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case is strictly partisan, as Joe Biden had similar papers from the time when he was vice president for Barack Obama, and no charges have resulted.

TRENDING: Biden's executive order for DEI threatens national security

The case at hand was dropped by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a Democrat, who had been investigating for two years.

The Epoch Times said Rocah confirmed her office's case against Trump was closed after her investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization's business operations that was done "objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs."

No charges were filed.

Trump pointed out, on social media, it was "THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG."

Are the powers that be illegally persecuting Trump because they know he'll crush them at the ballot box? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He continued, "BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK? WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

In fact, multiple critics of the attacks on Trump have charged that the Democrat party is so fearful of Trump's 2024 candidacy that they are unleashing every accusation they can find to prevent him from running.

On network chyron recently described Joe Biden as a "wannabe dictator" who was speaking after having his "political opponent" arrested.

The report pointed out Rocah started investigating Trump in 2021 regarding the statements submitted to authorities about the value of the Trump National Golf Club Westchester. The unsubstantiated claim was that the value was altered so the company would pay a lower property tax bill.

The report said Rocah's office reviewed records from the golf course, and the town of Ossining, which handles the course's taxes.

The Trump Organization itself had issued a statement that the "review" was done.

"Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues,” the statement said.

In addition to the federal fracas over his presidential papers, Trump is facing a lawsuit from Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James over – once again – the value of various Trump Organization assets.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Rocah told CBS that she looks after "every subject of any investigation … the same way."

The attacks on Trump have not hurt his approval rating, nor his support among voters.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].