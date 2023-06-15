Dangling air fresheners are not grounds for police stop under new law

(CWB CHICAGO) – A new Illinois law prohibits law enforcement from pulling over drivers solely for having objects hanging from their rearview mirrors.

The measure was introduced by state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in March.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” Giannoulias said.

TRENDING: Blue state hopes to 'fix' nature via bio-socialism

Read the full story ›