A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dangling air fresheners are not grounds for police stop under new law

Practice 'not only archaic, it's ridiculous'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CWB CHICAGO) – A new Illinois law prohibits law enforcement from pulling over drivers solely for having objects hanging from their rearview mirrors.

The measure was introduced by state Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in March.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” Giannoulias said.

TRENDING: Blue state hopes to 'fix' nature via bio-socialism

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dangling air fresheners are not grounds for police stop under new law
Johnny Depp decides what to do with settlement payout
Secret stash of 1 million pennies discovered hidden in home's crawlspace
Speedcuber solves Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds
Woman charged with vandalizing church with graffiti
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×