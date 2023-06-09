'Dark day': Trump says he's indicted over 'boxes hoax'

PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted on federal charges emerging out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's possession of classified documents.

America's 45th president has been summoned to appear at federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social.

"I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

Trump also posted a video of himself, including the following caption:

"THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

In November, Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to probe Trump's alleged improper retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Despite the indictment, Trump can legally continue his campaign for president in the upcoming 2024 election.

"Nothing stops him. It becomes practically harder because he has to make court dates," said Rick Klein, the political director of ABC News.

"The time line here is very inconvenient, but he is allowed to run for president even while under indictment, even, even if he were to be convicted."

As news of the indictment was breaking Thursday evening, the Drudge Report conducted a poll asking if Trump will serve jail time. As of 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, with more than 5,300 votes, 55% answered No, 36% said Yes, and 8% were unsure.

