Dead at 35: Former NFL quarterback suffers tragic demise

'Horrible news. Gone way too soon'

Published June 27, 2023 at 8:30pm
Published June 27, 2023 at 8:30pm
(Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has reportedly died at 35 after tragically drowning in Florida.

The incident occurred in Destin, Florida, according to Deltaplex News in Arkansas. Mallett was transported from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the outlet reported.

The NFL released a statement on Mallett's death.

