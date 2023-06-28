Dead at 35: Former NFL quarterback suffers tragic demise

(FOX NEWS) -- Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has reportedly died at 35 after tragically drowning in Florida.

The incident occurred in Destin, Florida, according to Deltaplex News in Arkansas. Mallett was transported from a beach to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the outlet reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The NFL released a statement on Mallett's death.

TRENDING: Tens of thousands support senator's crackdown on military abortion funding

Read the full story ›