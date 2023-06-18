Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia said Saturday he ignored calls from a number with the 202 area code, which turned out to be from President Joe Biden.

Kenney and Biden were among officials speaking at a press conference to address the response to the June 11 collapse of a portion of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia after a truck carrying fuel caught fire and exploded underneath the bridge. The southbound lanes, which didn’t collapse, were reportedly compromised by the fire that killed one person.

TRENDING: The most blessed identity to claim: Follower of Jesus

“He called me,” Kenney said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I didn’t call him — he called us. He called us about this. And he was always there.” Kenney added that a staffer had to tell him “the president’s calling you” before Kenney finally answered the phone.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the collapse Tuesday, CBS Philadelphia reported, promising assistance to get the interstate reopened.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania announced Saturday the highway would reopen in two weeks, Fox News reported.

Would you ignore a phone call from Joe Biden if you knew it was him calling? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (29 Votes) 12% (4 Votes)

“We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here,” Shapiro said during the press conference.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“There’s no more important project in the country right now as far as I’m concerned,” Biden said, according to Fox News. Demolition of the damaged highway was completed days ahead of schedule, Fox News reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!