Democrat accused of concealing Jan. 6 committee documentation

The Democrat member of Congress who was assigned by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to head up her partisan committee that "investigated" the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol is being accused of concealing the records the committee generated.

The committee purportedly was to decide what happened that day, when hundreds protested what they saw as a rigged 2020 presidential election, and some elements vandalized parts of the building.

But instead members, only Democrats and two Republicans who were dedicate opponents of Trump, focused on what they could blame the president for. They outright ignored Pelosi's possible culpability for that day, since she had refused Trump's offer of additional National Guard troops.

The committee ended up hiring a television crew and staging its edited evidence of that day to try to influence American voters against Trump. One committee member, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, promised to dedicate herself to defeating Trump in any future balloting, and was herself thrown out of office by her own voters.

Now U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is being targeted with a censure resolution, for refusing to send the House panel's records to the clerk of the House.

The plan is from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., explains a report from the Washington Examiner.

“Lawmakers investigating the weaponization of the federal government are unable to determine which records of the January 6th Select Committee were kept or destroyed before Republicans took control of the House," Gaetz confirmed.

In fact, Gaetz claims Thompson sent many "records" to the Biden White House "and outside the rightful possession of Congress."

He cites letters Thompson wrote to the Biden administration that suggested he thought the records eventually would be in the national archives.

"Representative Thompson intentionally violated this rule, as evidenced by his letters to the executive branch, which expressly detail his 'expectation' that the House property improperly turned over to the executive branch would eventually be turned over to the National Archives," according to the resolution.

It accuses Thompson of violating a House rule by refusing to turn the documents over, and requesting that some be redacted to hide the names of those who testified.

The report explained, "In addition to censuring Thompson, the bill would oust him from the Committee on Homeland Security, where he serves as a ranking member."

The House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight now is in the middle of an investigation of that Jan. 6, panel.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the chairman, wrote recently to Washington metro police and the National Archives requesting documents regarding the events of Jan. 6. He noted at the time that congressional records on the events were not compete.

