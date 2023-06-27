Dems: Helping people with unwanted same-sex attractions is criminal

For at least the fourth straight Congress, Democrats have introduced the "Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act," trying to criminalize and destroy talk therapy that offers help to members of society with unwanted same-sex attractions.

They insist that such help to those who want it is illegal.

A leftist diatribe about the issue, published online, claimed, within once sentence, the treatments are a "discredited practice" and a "discredited practice."

But what is discredited are the long-discontinued practices of forced electric shocks and the like that had been used by America's medical industry in years gone by.

The therapy now involves only talk, and that has been affirmed in some federal courts across the U.S.

Rep. Ted. Lieu, D-Calif., said his ideology would make it illegal to provide such talk therapy to "any individual."

The online report explained the issue involves "a broad range of interventions designed to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity."

The report claimed it is supported by the "false belief that LGBTQ identities are pathologies that need to be cured."

However, the bigger issue is that when there are those who voluntarily leave the LGBTQ lifestyle, it decimates that community's arguments that they are "born that way," that they need privileges in society because of their status.

WND contacted Lieu's office, too, with queries about how such a protection written into the law would impact odd cases in which adult men have decided to identify as six-year-old girls, and got no response.

One situation was profiled by Daily Mail.

It reported, a few years back, on the 52-year-old Canadian man who was married, with seven kids, who left his family to live as a six-year-old girl.

Now calling himself Stefonknee Volscht, he dresses as a little girl and spends time playing and coloring.

He said, "I’ve moved forward now and I’ve gone back to being a child. I don’t want to be an adult right now."

The former Paul Volscht said he used to be eight, but then another girl wanted a "little sister," so he decided to be six.

Another similar scenario was captured on video:

60 year old Transgender man identifies as a 6 year old girl. pic.twitter.com/GdHpTkklSp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

The Hill said the movement has 62 Democratic co-sponsors and a companion bill in the Senate as 32 Democrats in support.

LGBTQ activists have endorsed the strategy.

The pro-LGBT American Medical Association claims that a variety of "sexual and gender identities" is just "normal variations."

However, members of that community exhibit an extraordinarily high rate of attempted – and successful – suicides.

Lieu called the talk therapy "fake science."

Already more than a dozen states have banned that free speech, but in several states the bans themselves are banned, because of an appeals court ruling.

WND reported only weeks ago that a court ruling was delivering legal fees to Liberty Counsel, which successfully fought on behalf of several plaintiffs against Florida city bans on ordinary talk therapy for minors who have unwanted same-sex attractions.

The plaintiffs also were awarded damages.

The court earlier ruled that such limits violate the First Amendment under circumstances similar to those profiled by Lieu.

Now Liberty Counsel won the cases Otto v. Boca Raton and Vazzo v. Tampa that involved the government censorship of counselors who were asked to provide "minor clients with help to reduce or eliminate unwanted same-sex attractions, behaviors, or gender confusion."

It had represented Drs. Robert Otto and Julie Hamilton in their challenge to the censorship rule by Boca Raton and Palm Beach County disallowing that counselors' speech.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously struck those governmental rules as being content and viewpoint based, and a violation the Constitution.

Liberty Counsel said, "According to the judgment, Palm Beach County will financially compensate Dr. Otto $50,000 and Dr. Hamilton $50,000 for damages on all of their claims for relief. The city of Boca Raton will also compensate Dr. Otto $50,000 and Dr. Hamilton $25,000.

Liberty Counsel was awarded its fees and costs, for handling this case and another similar case, of about $950,000.

