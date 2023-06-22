DeSantis pushes for decoupling U.S. economy from China

(DAILY WIRE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during an interview on Wednesday that the U.S. needs to become economically independent from China and that he would be willing to use tariffs to force the communist nation to change.

DeSantis made the remarks during an interview on Fox News with host Kayleigh McEnany.

“I think we need to reestablish our economic sovereignty,” DeSantis said. “I think we need to produce more critical items here in the United States. And I think they have a huge amount of leverage over us because of really policy choices that have been made over many decades.”

