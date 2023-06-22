A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Desert dumpsite for 60,000 tons of fast fashion seen from space

Ever-growing mountains of discarded clothes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 12:13pm
Fast fashion graveyard in Chile's Atacama Desert (video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – What a waste. A satellite image taken above Chile’s Atacama Desert captures ever-growing mountains of discarded clothes as the problem of fast fashion persists.

The photo, shared last month by the satellite photo and video app SkyFi, highlights the result of the roughly 59,000 tons of used and unsold clothing that arrive at Chile’s Iquique port each year from the US, Europe, and Asia.

Whatever can’t be resold across South America joins the desert dumpsite to slowly decay.

