What the devil? FBI director teams with pentagram-wearing LGBT star

Lessons create new ideologies: Women attracted to men but identify as men are gay

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:37pm
(Image by kalhh from Pixabay)

Demetre Daskalakis is one of the LGBT radicals given power by Joe Biden, being named deputy coordinator for national monkeypox response.

His reputation as an LGBT promoter and his affinity for Satanist emblems already was well-established before being given the federal assignment. He'd been on the cutting edge, appearing at times in leather belts for a Pride parade and sporting a pentagram.

Now he's been partnering with FBI chief Christopher Wray to teach employees about the bureau's Pride Month in an event that offered credit toward mandatory training.

Just the News reported bureau workers were offered training credit for listening to the activist "known for his pentagram tattoo and pentagram-shaped leather harness."

The report explained FBI whistleblower Steve Friend, who left the bureau during an unpaid leave he described as retaliatory, posted an image of an FBI email from just days ago inviting employees to the stunt.

Will America be saved from the spirit of antichrist pervading the nation?

It was billed as a product of the FBI's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the event was promoted as being led by Director Chris Wray.

Daskalakis was scheduled to speak on "the importance of LGBT+ [sic] visibility in the government and health care industry."

The report noted Daskalakis often appears online without a shirt, sometimes without pants, and frequently displays a chest tattoo in the pentagram shape.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies to the Senate Nov. 17, 2022 (Video screenshot)

"He told Politico he's not a Satanist and that his voluminous 'thirst trap' photos are just to show off the work he put into his tattoos and exercise. Daskalakis also has a Jesus tattoo on his stomach," the report said.

Friend reported he'd been told Wray gave Daskalakis a "certificate" expressing appreciation this week.

Wray honoring Daskalakis "makes it obvious why they're trying to shut down traditional Catholics having Latin Mass and treating disgruntled parents at school board meetings like domestic terrorists," Trump administration Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark explained on social media.

The report noted a previously FBI diversity training scheme was pushed in 2021, but was killed almost immediate.

Part of that was the "incredibly significant" number of negative responses it got, the report said.

The training for agents suggests sex is subjective and creates new ideologies with its contention that women who are attracted to men but identify as men are gay.

Agents also were taught not to say "transgender," or ask questions about surgeries and treatments.

Or even a person's "real" name."

