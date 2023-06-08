A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diet water? Blowfish? Unusual room service requests

Guests sometimes place bizarre orders

Published June 8, 2023 at 12:53pm
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:53pm
(UPI) – Website Hotels.com revealed the most unusual room service requests at its associated accommodations, including requests for "diet water" and melted ice cream.

Hotels.com said its inaugural Room Service Report, which analyzed room service trends at hotels listed on the website, uncovered several bizarre requests placed by hotel guests.

The site said the weirdest ones reported by hotel staff members included "diet water," melted ice cream, blowfish, cockle popcorn, an omelet without egg whites, a rice bowl for a dog, bison meat and boiled bottled water.

TRENDING: 'This was wrong': Quoting Bible in public gets Christian arrested

