A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Distressed commercial real estate properties top $64 billion

'Full-blown trouble' predicted ahead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2023 at 4:01pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – In yet another sign that a commercial real estate crisis has arrived, a new report from MSCI Real Asset reveals that distressed properties are piling up as some building owners of malls and office spaces have no choice in a high-interest rate environment but to default.

The report, which Bloomberg first reported, shows the number of distressed assets increased by 10% in the first quarter to nearly $64 billion. The report notes distressed CRE assets could balloon to as much as $155 billion.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

These distressed assets are unable to refinance while regional banks are tightening credit standards amid a period of high borrowing costs – and couple that with sliding CRE prices and some properties, such as office space and malls, where vacancy rates are soaring.

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







House panel making 'federal privacy law' a 'top priority'
Today's version of taxation without representation
Black Americans are fleeing crime-ridden blue cities
Major blue city floats bulldozing mall devastated by crime, replacing it with soccer stadium
Russian coup averted? Wagner chief orders troops to turn around 'to avoid bloodshed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×