Distressed commercial real estate properties top $64 billion

(ZEROHEDGE) – In yet another sign that a commercial real estate crisis has arrived, a new report from MSCI Real Asset reveals that distressed properties are piling up as some building owners of malls and office spaces have no choice in a high-interest rate environment but to default.

The report, which Bloomberg first reported, shows the number of distressed assets increased by 10% in the first quarter to nearly $64 billion. The report notes distressed CRE assets could balloon to as much as $155 billion.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

These distressed assets are unable to refinance while regional banks are tightening credit standards amid a period of high borrowing costs – and couple that with sliding CRE prices and some properties, such as office space and malls, where vacancy rates are soaring.

TRENDING: Fewer Americans see same-sex relations as 'morally acceptable'

Read the full story ›