'Doctored' J6 evidence: Mystery audio added to silent camera footage

After the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, Nancy Pelosi, then House speaker, appointed a partisan committee to "investigate," but what it actually did was assembled claims the try to blame President Trump for everything that happened.

They even ignored Pelosi's own possible culpability, as she refused Trump's offer to have additional National Guard troops on hand that day, when protesters tried to confront Congress over what they perceived as a rigged presidential election.

But it's even worse than that.

A report from Just the News documents how committee members rigged the evidence they presented to the American public.

They doctored the facts by adding audio to a silent security video for the hearings they pushed onto prime time television, the report said.

The report from John Solomon and Nichols Ballasy said the "Democrat-led House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 doctored a key piece of its evidence, adding audio to silent U.S. Capitol Police security footage used to create a dramatic video montage for the opening of its primetime hearings last summer."

Just the News said it reviewed the original raw footage and interviews used.

"In at least two instances identified by Just the News, the panel's sizzle reel that aired live and on C-SPAN last June failed to identify that it had overdubbed audio from another, unidentified source onto the silent footage. Multiple current and former Capitol Police officials as well as key lawmakers and congressional aides confirmed that the closed-circuit cameras that captured the video do not record sound and that it was added afterwards," the report said.

The report said a former spokesman for the committee said those identifiers were supposed to be included, but in at least two key situations, the report said, they were not.

One involved an inside Capitol angle showing "the dramatic breach of a key entrance to the Capitol by rioters." Another showed an aerial view of an agitated crowd outside the Capitol.

The report said the footage "inexplicably" included sound even though Capitol officials verified the camera system did not capture sound.

Just the News posted the video online.

Aides to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee's chairman, did not repsond to Just the News' repeated requests for comment.

But a Republican in leadership in the House now didn't hold back.

"What the American people want to know is the truth, and this was nothing but a Hollywood production," Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told the Just the News, No Noise television show. "The committee spent $18.5 million, at least that's what we know of, to write a dossier against Donald Trump and to create this Hollywood production. And when I looked at the videos, it's clear, it's apparent to me that it is a Capitol police security video film, and there is no audio whatsoever."

He accused the Democrats of "trying … to sway public opinion, not just get the truth out."

Just the News reported it has been authorized by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to review the footage and make copies of newsworthy events.

The report noted, "Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said if the video evidence was altered and the public wasn't told, it warranted an investigation and forensic exam by Congress and would likely have resulted in serious repercussions had it occurred in a court of law."

"Well, if this is true, if they really did dub the tapes without telling the public, if a lawyer did that, that lawyer would be disbarred," Dershowitz said. "It would be fraud if a person introduced that as testimony and didn't disclose that it had material added. That would be a form of perjury."

The committee was partisan because Pelosi refused GOP nominees for the panel, instead picking only Democrats and two Republicans who were avowed opponents of President Trump. One of those, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., shortly after was tossed out of Congress by her own voters.

