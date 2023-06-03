A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMAN'S BEST FRIEND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue

'We thought surely she'd grow into it but she obviously didn't'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2023 at 10:49am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue (video screenshot)

Dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue (video screenshot)

(UPI) – A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.

Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, was awarded the record for longest tongue on a living dog after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Zoey's owners, Metairie residents Sadie and Drew Williams, said they got the canine when she was only 6 weeks old, and they almost immediately noticed her unusually long tongue.

TRENDING: CNN writes glowing article on women marrying – themselves!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Church org launches initiative to revolt against sexually explicit transgender books
State slashes funding for crisis pregnancy centers after claiming they're 'fake'!
Ancient outhouse reveals medical breakthrough
Stunning jewelry discovery found among Titanic wreckage
These are the most 'over-touristed' cities in Europe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×