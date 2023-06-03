Dog earns world record with 5-inch tongue

(UPI) – A Louisiana dog's 5-inch tongue has been officially certified as the longest in the world by Guinness World Records.

Zoey, a Labrador/German shepherd mix, was awarded the record for longest tongue on a living dog after a veterinarian measured from the tip of her snout to the tip of her tongue.

Zoey's owners, Metairie residents Sadie and Drew Williams, said they got the canine when she was only 6 weeks old, and they almost immediately noticed her unusually long tongue.

