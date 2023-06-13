Donald Trump could get 400 years in prison if convicted

Think about it. Is this justice?

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, could receive up to 400 years in prison related to this latest indictment. Is this America? He's the leading candidate to become the 47th president. And he should have served as "45" for eight years, but for a fraudulent election.

In any case, if he is convicted, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden, the Torquemadas of our time, will be sure that he serves the rest of his life in prison and does not ever see the presidency again.

To avoid prison, all he would have to do is return, quietly, to a private life of luxury and sign a pledge to eschew politics. But he could not do that, because he's fighting for you and me. He's determined to eliminate the Deep State, to return America to its promise, like a shining city on a hill.

Is political prosecution the way we decide who becomes our president in America? Of course not. It never has been. The people alone have the final say. It has been that way from the beginning. The people are sovereign – not the bureaucrats.

Read the whole indictment – if you can, if you have stomach for it. You be the jury. Is this what this man deserves? Really?

By the way, President Trump is facing at least two more indictments, beside the two he is already facing. They will continue to throw at him more trials, more challenges, more obstacles. They've been coming at him since he walked down the famous escalator with Melania on June 16, 2015, to announce this first presidential run. That's when it started – that was the beginning, for him and for us.

More recently, he raised the subject of 400-year sentence: "I honestly cannot believe I just typed those words to you. It sounds like something Stalin or Mao did to eliminate their opposition. But instead, it's happening here in America. Communism has finally come to our shores. We are no longer living in the country of Washington and Lincoln. For the first time in American history, the federal government has used its prosecutorial powers to charge the leading opponent of the current regime. While today is certainly grim and dark, do NOT lose faith! As I said once before … 'With a dark cloud over our beloved country, I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will Make America Great Again.'

"The timing of my unjust INDICTMENT is no coincidence," he continued. "Crooked Joe's Department of Injustice is not just attempting to silence and IMPRISON his leading political opponent (me, an INNOCENT man), they're actively COVERING UP one of the biggest scandals in our nation's history! On the very same day that the Biden-appointed Special Counsel unjustly indicts me on the 'Boxes Hoax,' credible evidence is brought to light showing that Crooked Joe and his Crime Family collected at least $10 MILLION IN BRIBES from a foreign national. It's very simple, this is a smoke-and-mirrors witch hunt designed to ELIMINATE our campaign and divert the American peoples' eyes from Crooked Joe Biden's REAL CRIME. At this point, you can't even call this a two-tiered justice system. There is no justice at all in Biden's America. The radical Left Democrats and the Deep State have transformed our country into a Third World tin-pot dictatorship. They have crossed a line that will be written in the history books as the beginning of the END of our once great Republic."

But, Trump stressed, it's not too late – not by a long shot!

"Our incredible America First Movement – 75 MILLION patriots strong – is the one and ONLY movement with the sheer will to SAVE America before it is lost for good," he said. "Together, we will stand tall in the face of tyranny, and we will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the radical Left."

It's our choice. This is still America – still the land of the free and the home of the brave. Don't cower. Trump won't.

