Dow rises for first time in 7 days, closes 200 points higher

S&P 500 and Nasdaq rally more than 1% as tech leads turnaround

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2023 at 4:09pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday for the first time in seven days as Wall Street readied for the end of the first half and investors piled back into tech stocks.

The 30-stock index climbed about 220 points, or 0.7%, even as Walgreens
shed 9.3% after slashing its full-year profit guidance and reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.75%.

Popular technology and artificial intelligence names such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, rose on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s selloff trend and lifting the tech-heavy index. Consumer discretionary and travel stocks also took flight as Delta Air Lines boosted its financial guidance. The airline stock surged 6.8%.

Read the full story ›

