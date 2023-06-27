Dow rises for first time in 7 days, closes 200 points higher

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday for the first time in seven days as Wall Street readied for the end of the first half and investors piled back into tech stocks.

The 30-stock index climbed about 220 points, or 0.7%, even as Walgreens

shed 9.3% after slashing its full-year profit guidance and reporting weaker-than-expected earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.75%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Popular technology and artificial intelligence names such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, rose on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s selloff trend and lifting the tech-heavy index. Consumer discretionary and travel stocks also took flight as Delta Air Lines boosted its financial guidance. The airline stock surged 6.8%.

TRENDING: 'Selective stats' tell 'starkly different stories about shootings'

Read the full story ›