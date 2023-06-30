A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health U.S.TRAGIC ACCIDENT
East Palestine area residents demand more transparency, chemical testing

Pressuring state officials to do more

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:48pm
Ohio train derailment (video screenshot).jpg

Ohio train derailment (video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Center Square) — Almost five months after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, locals say there's still a lack of transparency from state and federal officials — and not enough testing inside homes.

To pressure state officials to do more, residents of both sides of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border have formed the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment Community.

“We want transparency and we want the freedom to choose, and we can’t be letting these corporations decide the fate of our lives anymore,” Hilary Flint, a founding member of the Unity Council, said.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







