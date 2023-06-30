East Palestine area residents demand more transparency, chemical testing

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Center Square) — Almost five months after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, locals say there's still a lack of transparency from state and federal officials — and not enough testing inside homes.

To pressure state officials to do more, residents of both sides of the Ohio-Pennsylvania border have formed the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment Community.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We want transparency and we want the freedom to choose, and we can’t be letting these corporations decide the fate of our lives anymore,” Hilary Flint, a founding member of the Unity Council, said.

TRENDING: GOP candidates must be clear on ALL social issues

Read the full story ›